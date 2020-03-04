First Liberty Bank recently promoted Assistant Chief Financial Officer Keegan Grooms to Senior Vice President.
Grooms began his banking career as an intern at First Liberty Bank in 2012 following his graduation from Oklahoma State University. In 2014, Grooms left the banking industry to work in the credit department of Devon Energy Corporation, where he honed his analytical skills. He returned to First Liberty in 2015 as Assistant CFO.
Grooms has a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance from Oklahoma State University and a Master’s in Business Administration from Oklahoma Christian University. He is a graduate of the University of South Carolina’s Graduate School of Bank Investments and from the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado.
Grooms is a member of the Delta Mu Delta International Honor Society, the Oklahoma Bankers Association Emerging Leaders, and a 2016 NextGen Under 30 Honoree. He enjoys volunteering with Mobile Meals in Edmond and currently serves as Vice President on their board.
