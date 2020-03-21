Petra Industries, the Edmond-based consumer technology and wholesale electronics distributor, is looking for new team members to add to their distribution center in Edmond.
Petra plans to hire at least 50 new full-time positions over the next couple weeks. These new jobs will help Petra meet the rising demand for ecommerce fulfillment.
Petra’s top concern is the safety and wellness of its team members. We have taken precautions in our facilities to keep people healthy. We have taken measures to promote social distancing and enhanced cleaning of our facilities.
“Petra is one of Edmond’s largest private employers,” said Ashley Fulk, Petra director of Human Resources. “We are a dynamic company that works with many different products and brands. These new jobs provide an excellent opportunity to learn the behind-the-scenes process of distribution while receiving competitive rates and benefits. Employees also get discounts on the products we carry.”
Petra will be accepting online applications only, please visit petra.com/careers to apply today.
