Integrated Architecture announces that Mark Gandy has been named a partner in the firm.
Gandy received his Bachelor and Master of Architecture from the University of Oklahoma and is a registered architect in the State of Oklahoma. Gandy’s architecture career spans more than 30 years and includes healthcare, research, education, commercial and faith-based architecture. His goals of providing quality leadership and service for clients and owners fuel his success.
Mark and his wife, Laura, reside in Edmond. They have raised two children and recently became proud grandparents.
Mark is an active member of the American Institute of Architects, a member of the Edmond Rotary, and a member of Edmond Toastmasters. He and his wife are active members and involved in the music ministry at Quail Springs Baptist Church.
Integrated Architecture has offices in Edmond and Stillwater. Gandy’s promotion to a partner is an exciting step for the firm.
