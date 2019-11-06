The Gourmet Gallery has consolidated their location in Edmond at 1532 S. Boulevard and in the Shoppes at Northpark in Oklahoma City to a new, larger store at 3325 S. Boulevard, Suite 107.
The new location is in the Edmond Market Place Shopping Center at the southwest corner of 33rd and Boulevard.
They invite the public to celebrate by attending a Grand Opening and Holiday Open House from 10 a.m.-5p.m. Monday, Nov. 11. Products will be available for sampling which are described as perfect for holiday entertaining and gift giving, and a 20% discount storewide will be offered.
For more information please contact The Gourmet Gallery at 405-715-3663.
