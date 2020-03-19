On March 9, 2020, former Flintco-Oklahoma City President Mark Grimes was honored with the dedication of a laboratory in his memory in the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation’s Aging and Metabolism Research Program. Pictured, from left, are: Raylee Grimes, Peighton Grimes, Erin Grimes, Erika Grimes, Mason Miles, Brian Grimes, Jaxson Grimes, and Barb Grimes.