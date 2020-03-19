Former Flintco-Oklahoma City President Mark Grimes was honored on Monday with the dedication of a laboratory in his memory at the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation. A plaque designating the lab will hang in OMRF’s Aging and Metabolism Research Program.
Grimes, an Edmond resident, worked with Flintco more than 26 years and retired in 2014. Under his leadership, Flintco built OMRF’s award-winning 8-story, 185,000 square foot research tower that was completed in 2011. He received a Build Oklahoma Award from the Building Chapter of the Associated General Contractors of America for the project.
In addition to OMRF’s tower, Grimes also worked on a number of Oklahoma landmark projects, such as the Capitol Dome, Devon Tower, Civic Center and the Chesapeake Energy Arena.
Members of the Grimes family attended the dedication ceremony. Grimes passed away in September at the age of 68.
