OKLAHOMA CITY – BancFirst has recently added another key member to its Trust and Investment Management division. Kristin Haynes Dixon joins BancFirst as Vice President and Trust Officer in the Oklahoma City market according to James Dickson, President of BancFirst Trust and Investment Management.
As trust officer, Haynes Dixon will be responsible for administering personal trust, investment accounts, and IRA services offered by BancFirst. She is a Certified Fiduciary & Investment Risk Specialist (CFIRS) and has worked in the investment field for more than 13 years.
“Kristin brings valuable experience to BancFirst Trust and Investment Management and builds on our commitment to provide clients with trusted managers and superior customer services,” said Dickson. “Kristin’s depth of knowledge and energy will be a great asset to BancFirst, and we are delighted to have her join our team,” he added.
An Oklahoma native, Haynes Dixon holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Oklahoma Baptist University. She is currently a board member for the Oklahoma Autism Center Foundation.
