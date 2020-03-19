FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — HomeGoods, considered a leading off-price home décor store, will open an approximately 22,000 square-foot store in Edmond at 8 a.m. on Sunday, March 29. The new store is located in Edmond Crossing Shopping Center at 22 East 33rd Street.
HomeGoods provides an ever changing selection of high-quality merchandise at excellent values. With prices generally 20%-60% below full-price retailers’ (including department, specialty, and major online retailers) regular prices on comparable merchandise, the HomeGoods shopping experience may be unlike any other. From top brands and designers to exciting finds from all over the world, HomeGoods offers a selection in countless styles for every room of the house.
“Our amazing values, brand names, and vast assortment make HomeGoods an exciting destination for shoppers,” states John Ricciuti, president of HomeGoods. “With a large variety of special merchandise from around the world, customers will always find something thrilling in our treasure hunt environment at great values. We are happy to provide Edmond with a local HomeGoods.”
HomeGoods merchandise departments include furniture, rugs, lighting, decorative accessories, kitchen and dining, bedding, bath, kids’ décor and toys, pet accessories, storage, workspace, outdoor, gourmet, wellness and more.
HomeGoods expects to fill approximately 65 full- and part-time positions.
Regular store hours are 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Special Grand Opening Day hours will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
