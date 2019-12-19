Homes by Taber hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Edmond Area Chamber of Commerce in November to officially open its new Highgarden community of single-family homes. The event debuted a new model home, which also served as the venue.
Highgarden is the local homebuilder’s 22nd community in the Oklahoma City area and seventh in Edmond. This is one of Homes By Taber’s most unique offerings yet, with ¼-acre tree-filled homesites and larger floor plans in a secure, gated community.
“The natural landscape in this area presents an ideal setting for the homes we’re planning,” said Taber LeBlanc, who founded the company nearly 20 years ago. “We were instantly inspired to create a unique lifestyle for families here where the abundance of mature trees sets the scene.”
Homes in Highgarden will range from 2,000 to 3,350 square feet and start in the low $300,000s. The developer said they will also be installing a pool and playground in the future phase.
The model home, located at 4817 Highgarden Avenue, showcases a 3,350-square-foot Poppey Bonus Room floor plan with five bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms and a 3-car garage. This two-story home includes the “Proudly Overbuilt” vast array of standard features, such as a smart technology package, storm shelter, security system, air filtration system, tankless water heater, and more.
Homes By Taber has nearly completed eight homes that can close in the next 30 days.
The first five Highgarden homebuyers — the “Founding Members” — will receive $5,000 toward enhancements with an additional $2,000 toward closing costs if they choose to use Great Plains Bank for financing. LeBlanc said two homes have been sold already and the first homeowner will close on Dec. 19 this year.
For more information about Highgarden, contact Frankie Lewis at Homes By Taber at 405-265-9113.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.