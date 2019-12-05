Local home builder Homes by Taber presented a check for $8,750 to Wings last week as part of its Taber Cares charitable initiative.
The non-profit organization provides job training and post-high school educational opportunities to adults with developmental disabilities in the Oklahoma City community. The Wings program also teaches bible study and independence training, like cooking classes.
Every month, Homes by Taber selects a local charity as the recipient of its Taber Cares contributions. Taber encourages employees from all departments to volunteer their time and contributes $250 from each home sold during the month to the chosen charity.
Other recipients so far in 2019 include: The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Infant Crisis Center, Hope Center of Edmond, Fostering Sweet Dreams, the Edmond YMCA Miracle League, Groovin’ for Autism, and Edmond Mobile Meals. The October recipient will be Project 31.
To date in 2019, Homes by Taber has donated $97,250 and 1,190 hours to its charity partners. The company is now accepting applications for 2020 recipients.
Homes By Taber was founded in 2000 by Taber LeBlanc and currently builds in 20 different locations with new homes for sale in Deer Creek, Edmond, Moore, Mustang, Norman, Oklahoma City, Piedmont and Yukon.
