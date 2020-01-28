GUTHRIE — Dana Hornbeck, a 26-year veteran of the local banking industry, has joined Oklahoma State Bank as a vice president and loan officer.
Hornbeck is a familiar face in and around Guthrie, having been named “Best Loan Officer” multiple times in “Guthrie News Leader” reader polls. She has also been very active in the community over the years, having volunteered for numerous local organizations, serving on boards and donating her time in many other capacities for the Guthrie Rotary Club, Logan County Red Cross, Logan Hospital, Logan County Aging Services, United Way and more.
In addition to more than 20 years in consumer and commercial lending, Hornbeck’s banking experience includes loan administration, bank conversions and serving as a staff mentor. She holds a bachelor’s degree in education and community services from Oklahoma State University, and is a graduate of Oklahoma Bankers Association’s schools of compliance, consumer lending and commercial lending.
Chartered over 100 years ago, Oklahoma State Bank now employs 34 people in four Oklahoma communities: Norman, Oklahoma City, Guthrie and Mulhall.
