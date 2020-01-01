Innovative Healthcare Systems, Inc. has been named a Top Workplace by The Oklahoman. The distinction is awarded annually to the top employers in the Oklahoma City Metro Area, based solely on surveys completed by the employees themselves. The company’s Edmond location is at 416 West 15th Street, Building 300.
“What a great honor to be recognized by The Oklahoman, in this year’s Top Workplace for 2019. Innovative places a high focus on our culture; constantly working towards an environment of mutual respect, diversity, and achieving goals with integrity and energy. I am so proud of our team,” said Ron Decker, founder & CEO, Innovative Healthcare.
Innovative Healthcare was recognized, along with 44 other small businesses (fewer than 125 employees) at The Oklahoman’s annual awards event on Dec. 3 at the Criterion in Oklahoma City.
Decker said with an educated workforce, energetic and capable university, and career-tech system plus a strong family and faith-based community, Innovative has been able to recruit a diverse and highly educated workforce. Employees want to align with the company’s values and feel empowered and challenged to lead themselves and others.
Innovative believes, according to Decker, that an engaged workforce is vital for the success of the company and adding value to its clients. Innovative’s trusted patient engagement team members are on the front line of patient satisfaction. The company invests in training which has given the patient engagement team the ability to foster trust with each patient, often exceeding expectations, and providing excellence in customer service.
“I am proud to work for an organization that offers continuous professional development which empowers the entire team. Our mission is to deliver consistent, value-added customer service to every patient, every day,” said Crystal Nethery, patient advocate manager.
Since 1996, Innovative Healthcare Systems, Inc. has provided high-tech Revenue Cycle Management solutions. Innovative provides organizations with fundamental contracting/credentialing processes, coding, billing, and reimbursement analysis. Additionally, Innovative’s partners have access to patient portal and customer service capabilities, sound documentation improvement strategies, EMR/EHR and Hospital IS integration, and collection strategies with dynamic reporting capabilities. Innovative Healthcare provides these solutions in a quick response, high touch customer-focused culture.
