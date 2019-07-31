The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) recently announced that fifteen INTEGRIS Family Care Clinics earned Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) Recognition renewal. Of those, four are in the Edmond area.
Facilities include: INTEGRIS Family Care Coffee Creek, INTEGRIS Family Care Edmond East, INTEGRIS Family Care Edmond Renaissance, and INTEGRIS Family Care Memorial West.
The clinics received the initial recognition in 2016 for using evidence-based, patient-centered processes that focus on highly coordinated care and long‐term, participative relationships.
The NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home is a model of primary care that combines teamwork and information technology to improve care, improve patients’ experience of care and reduce costs. Medical homes foster ongoing partnerships between patients and their personal clinicians, instead of approaching care as the sum of episodic office visits. Each patient’s care is overseen by clinician-led care teams that coordinate treatment across the health care system. Research shows that medical homes can lead to higher quality and lower costs and can improve patient and provider reported experiences of care.
