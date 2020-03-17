INTEGRIS Wound Care Edmond at 4509 INTEGRIS Parkway, Suite 145 in Edmond, recently opened and will offer advanced wound care for people living with chronic, non-healing wounds.
Hospital President Avilla Williams stated, “We are excited to bring this valuable clinical treatment model to our community and state. People suffering with chronic wounds often suffer in silence. Our goal is to heal their wound and allow them resume a quality of life they deserve.”
INTEGRIS Health Edmond has partnered with Healogics, considered a leading provider of advanced, chronic wound care services. Healogics is headquartered in Jacksonville, Flo., and has a nationwide network of nearly 700 care centers.
It is estimated that chronic wounds affect 6.7 million people in the U.S. and that number is rising, fueled by an aging population and increasing rates of conditions such as diabetes, obesity and the late effects of radiation therapy. If left untreated chronic wounds can lead to diminished quality of life and possibly amputation of the affected limb.
INTEGRIS Wound Care Edmond offers an evidence-based, systematic approach to advanced wound care. A patient’s individualized treatment plan may include specialized wound dressings, debridement, compression therapy, advanced cellular products and topical growth factors, edema management and/or non-invasive vascular assessment.
These treatments are the result of a team approach between the Center’s physicians, nurses and the referring physician. A treatment plan is developed and scheduled based on the patient’s needs. Once treatment is complete, the patient will return to their primary physician to continue routine care.
Additionally, INTEGRIS Wound Care Edmond will be equipped with Healogics newest technologies, which enable the critical connection between people living with chronic wounds and their multi-disciplinary health care team for collaborative, evidence-based, patient-centered care.
Program Director Randy Kerr stated, “We have been hearing from patients and physicians from the Edmond area that there is a need for wound care services. We are thrilled to be able to keep patients who will benefit from our services close to their homes.”
Likely candidates for treatment at the center are those suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections, compromised skin grafts and flaps, and wounds that haven't healed within a reasonable time frame. People with wounds that have not improved with traditional methods of treatment may benefit from a visit to INTEGRIS Wound Care Edmond. No referral is needed, so call today 405-657-3195.
