A $2 trillion emergency relief bill was recently passed by Congress. It is the biggest fiscal stimulus in history. But will it be enough? Many are impressed by the “shock and awe” of such a massive spending effort. Investors cheered the bill, exactly as everyone thought they would.
“Investors can take heart that we’ve counteracted this existential shock with the greatest fiscal, monetary bazooka,” legendary hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones told CNBC.
“It’s not even a bazooka,” Jones added. “It’s more like a nuclear bomb.”
However, when it was first announced the market basically shrugged and went down more.
Many of you may recall in mid-2008 as events were unfolding toward the 2008 financial crisis and the subprime mortgage fiasco, then Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson asked Congress for authority to implement a number of emergency relief and stimulus programs “just in case it might be needed.”
He didn’t think it would be necessary but he said, “It’s like having a bazooka in your back pocket. Just the fact that you have it will make it unnecessary to use it.”
Of course, Bazooka Hank not only fired the bazooka but also the cannons and the entire arsenal.
It’s true that in comparison to 2008, this time the government and the Federal Reserve have moved with incredible speed. There is hope that this monster stimulus — $2 trillion from the government, with trillions more in monetary support from the Fed — will save the day. But is it enough?
Well, that depends on how you look at it. On the one hand, $2 trillion certainly looks like a “nuclear bomb.” On the other hand, we have to consider the size of the problem. U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) was estimated at $21.4 trillion last year. A big piece of that activity has just been vaporized by COVID-19. One question is, how big a piece? Let’s just say hypothetically that 25-33% of that activity will be lost. That would run somewhere from $5.4 to $7 trillion; many multiples of the $2 trillion stimulus.
In this example, an effort that seems large on its face (the $2 trillion) is actually laughable and ridiculously small in comparison to the size of the problem being dealt with (the $5.4 to $7 trillion of lost GDP). The real calculation is nowhere near as simple as “how much GDP needs to be replaced?” Don’t get me wrong. I’m not advocating spending more. Who knows how in the world we’re going to pay for the $2 trillion? I’m just pointing out the scope of the problem.
When entire industries are frozen or shut down, you can’t immediately just start them up again. Large areas of the economy are more like a gigantic copper mine or oil refinery in the sense that once they are closed, they can take months or even years to restart. Worse still, lost jobs and lost industries have a cascading domino effect as chains of activity disappear.
Consider what happens, for example, when thousands of employees making $40,000 to $70,000 a year in a certain industry in a given city lose their jobs. Most all of them have mortgages, car payments, grocery budgets, doctor and hairdresser visits, local spending habits, etc. — all supported by their industry income; which means all of it disappears. When good-paying jobs disappear in large numbers, the economic multiplier effect goes into reverse. A single government check, arriving on a delayed basis, doesn’t bring that back again.
The reality is that the economic carnage we are dealing with now, as an inevitable side effect of the pandemic fight, has no historical precedent. I fear it could potentially dwarf the 2008 financial crisis, and even go toe-to-toe with the Great Depression of the 1930s. Initial jobless claims have been almost five times what was seen in 2008.
I have full confidence that a lot of brilliant people are working on a cure and will eventually conquer COVID-19. However, beating the virus and getting back to work is one thing. Getting the overall national and global economy back to something even remotely near what it was, is something else.
My general feeling, looking at the picture from multiple angles, is that $2 trillion is just a down payment. It is more or less a starting gun effort. Again, I am certainly not advocating that we spend more, but I fear that we will. I have serious concerns about the consequences of taking on astronomical amounts of additional national debt. Those who think that the virus will pass and the stock market will do a full scale rebound shortly thereafter, will likely be disappointed.
In my opinion, most people and the government are seriously underestimating the economic damage that has been done and yet to be done, and that has not been fully priced into the stock market yet. While the market fell hard and bottomed out around 35% down, and has rebounded back about halfway, that is not uncommon with extreme moves. What is also common is for it at some point to fall again and re-test the recent lows and possibly make a lower one. That is when I think it is time to buy again.
With regard to the fight ahead, I’m reminded of a Winston Churchill quote: “Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.” Be very careful with your investments over the next few months. If you need help with how to navigate all of this, please call us. We can help. Thanks for reading.
Nick Massey is President of Massey Financial Services in Edmond. Nick can be reached at www.nickmassey.com. Investment advice offered through Householder Group Estate and Retirement Specialists, a registered investment advisor.
