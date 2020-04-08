EDMOND, Okla. — Jason Trice has announced that his family owned company pledges $1 million to support COVID-19 relief efforts. The Edmond-area company has a history of giving.
“At Jasco, we are committed to serving our team members, our customers and our communities. We give God all the glory for all that He is doing through Jasco and our charity partners that put their faith in action to meet the needs of God’s people every day,” said Trice, CEO. “It is in this spirit that we are pledging to give $1 million to faith-based organizations that are helping people affected by COVID-19. This is an unprecedented time, but we remain united to serve our communities in this time of need.”
Located on the corner of Memorial Road and Santa Fe, Jasco is in its 45th year of business. The company is considered to be a national industry leader in home electronics and lighting products sold by major retailers across the country.
Jasco is excited about supporting charities providing relief to those impacted by the coronavirus, said Edmond resident Jeff Cato, vice president of digital marketing and e-commerce.
Philanthropy is tied into the DNA of Jasco as a whole, Cato said. The company of more than 400 employees gives 50% of its net profits to non-profit charity every year.
“We give people the option if they want to support providing food, water, shelter, or disaster relief,” Cato said
Jasco leadership felt inspired to do make a major contribution to ease the pain of humanity as it struggles during a unique time in history.
“We are in the midst of trying to figure out specifically what charity we will partner with to make that difference,” Cato said.
In announcing Jasco’s effort, Trice released a video at https://byjasco.com/covid-19-response to give an opportunity for the public to respond with their charitable ideas to consider. So far Jasco has received more than 300 suggestions through social media or email.
“We’re looking for the ones that are trying to make a difference during this unique time for all of us,” Cato said.
Jasco is also making a difference in the lives of its employees during the contagion of COVID-19. The viral disease is responsible for more then 10,000 deaths in the United States this week, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.
This past week Jasco has contributed nearly 500 M-95 masks to help INTEGRIS with personal protective equipment needs. The company also donated 350 of the masks to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.
“I think hopefully what you find in these times is the best of humanity. And that is really what we really believe in,” Cato said.
It is a time to unite rather than divide, Trice said in his video.
The majority of Jasco employees are working remotely. Masks and gloves are provided to Jasco employees working in the warehouse. Social distancing is in place.
“We’re doing temperature checks. We’ve increased sanitation measures on a whole other level — really above what’s required,” Cato said.
He applauds the effort relief by companies in highlighting good things going on for the welfare of others.
Jasco also provides a team fund dedicated to Jasco employees facing hardships. There is hope in the midst of isolation that Americans face.
“I think that is what we need out there,” Cato said, “because there is so much in the news and so much going on.”
The hope is there are companies like Jasco that are absolutely on the forefront of making the world a better place, Cato said.
“Maybe this will inspire businesses to say, ‘Hey, we’ve got to step-up our game a little bit more.’”
Jasco designs and develops innovative products to simplify life and connect homes. Jasco is considered a leader in lighting fixtures, lighting controls, consumer electronics, power protection and charging products. Jasco markets its products under some of the world’s most recognizable brand names and distributes them through virtually every major retailer.
