The total housing inventory in Edmond at the end of July 2019 rose to 1,060 existing homes available for sale versus last year’s 1,015 homes.
The Edmond market experienced upward momentum with the increase of median price this month. Prices increased to $260,000 versus the previous year at $249,900.
The median days on market decreased to 36 compared to last year’s 37.
The Edmond Board of REALTORS® (EBR) home sales statistics for July 2019 are now available online at http://www.edmondrealtors.com/stats . The statistics provided are published monthly by EBR based on MLSOK multiple listing service data. The statistics are based on residential properties in the City of Edmond.
For comments on the statistics, contact EBR President Patrick Arie, 405-348-3032.
The Edmond Board of REALTORS® was established in 1947 and currently represents over 950 REALTOR® members and 125 Affiliate members serving the Edmond area.
