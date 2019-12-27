Lulu & Lo's, located at 8 S. Broadway in downtown Edmond, is owned and operated by Lauren Frazier and her mother, Lora Frazier. Lauren and Lora decided to open in Edmond after hearing from friends and acquaintances who felt a store like theirs would be great in the city.
The store offers boutique clothing, home décor, gifts and more. Customers will soon be able to shop for these products on the new Lulu & Lo's website, which is currently in the works. Lulu & Lo's also has a sister store named 405 Mercantile that is located in Stillwater.
After nearly one and a half years in business, the owners of Lulu & Lo's are looking to the future and hope to someday open another location.
Featured Edmond Business
Lulu & Lo's
Established: June 14, 2018
Number of Employees: 4
Product/Service: Boutique, Home and Gifts
Facebook: @luluandlos
Instagram: @luluandlos
