News of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China unsettled investors around the world. The respiratory infection is related to severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), reported WebMD.
Previous virus outbreaks have affected global economic growth. Research into pandemic preparedness suggests extreme events can reduce global annual income by 0.6 percent per year (including mortality and income loss). Lower income often is equated with slower economic growth.
Viruses can also affect companies and share values. However, not every investment will move in the same direction at the same time, and not every country or industry will be affected in the same way.
In addition, the city of Wuhan, where the outbreak began, is a major transportation hub and a center for auto production. It is China’s sixth largest city, home to 11 million people, and responsible for 1.6 percent of the country’s economic growth.
Major stock indices in the United States moved lower last week.
Finally: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released its annual Union Membership report this week. It showed a continuation of the steep decline in union membership since 1983, the first year of the report. In 1983, there were 17.7 million unionized workers and the membership rate was 20.1% of the U.S. workforce. In 2019, there were 14.6 million and the membership rate was 10.3%, a reduction of almost half.
Digging deeper, the BLS numbers reveal a stark contrast: unionization among public sector employees remains very high and stable at 33.6%, whereas unionization among private sector employees has plummeted to just a fifth of the public sector rate, at 6.2%. The public sector employees with the very highest rates of unionization are employees of local governments and districts: police, fire, and education. Lastly, more than half of all unionized workers in the U.S. are found in just 7 states: California, New York, Illinois, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio and Washington.
