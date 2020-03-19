INTEGRIS Wound Care Edmond, which offers state-of-the-art treatment practices and protocols to reintroduce the body's innate ability to heal, has appointed Guy Peterson, D.O., as medical director.
Peterson will be responsible for reviewing patient care and results, evaluating new clinical products and providing oversight and guidance on policies and procedures.
A member of the Healogics™ network, INTEGRIS Wound Care Edmond employs a rigorous scientific approach to explore, test, find and develop the clinically proven methods and technologies that help people heal faster and more completely than before.
An Edmond resident himself, Peterson most recently served as Emergency Department Medical Director at INTEGRIS Health Edmond.
Peterson holds a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from Oral Roberts University, Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Oklahoma State University for Health Sciences and Master of Public Health in Global Health from Liberty University. He is board certified in emergency medicine.
INTEGRIS Wound Care Edmond offers leading-edge treatments including hyperbaric oxygen therapy, negative pressure therapies, bioengineered tissues and biosynthetics.
Chronic wounds affect more than 8 million people in the U.S. and the incidence is rising fueled by an aging population and increasing rates of diseases and conditions such as diabetes, obesity and the late effects of radiation therapy.
