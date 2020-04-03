The Edmond Area Chamber of Commerce and Edmond Economic Development Authority (EEDA) are now accepting applications for their Edmond Small Business Emergency Microgrant Program.
(UPDATE: The microgrant program application period is now closed. They have reached the maximum amount of grant funds available. If at a future point, more funds are allocated, the program will reopen.)
The program is designed to offer a lifeline to local small businesses, which will result in greater continuity of operations and sustain their viability during the application period for state and federal relief programs and incentives. To be eligible, applicants must be a for profit corporation or business registered with the Oklahoma Secretary of State, be located in the city limits of Edmond, and be a member of the Edmond Area Chamber of Commerce.
This program is being funded by the Edmond Chamber and the EEDA. Grant amounts will be up to $5,000.
Applications are available on the Edmond Chamber website, edmondchamber.com and the EEDA website, eeda.com.
For more information, contact Edmond Chamber President and CEO Sherry Jordan, sjordan@edmondchamber.com, or EEDA Executive Director Janet Yowell, jy@eeda.com.
