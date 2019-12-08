Switchgrass Holdings, LLC recently opened a new Burger King restaurant at 1600 E. 2nd St. in Edmond.
Switchgrass Holdings is a Tulsa-based franchisee of Burger King restaurants. It is the current owner-operator of 28 Burger King restaurant locations in Oklahoma.
“As we continue to grow the Switchgrass platform, our philosophy to enhance the customer experience through attention to quality remains the focal point of our strategy,” said Rick Verity, CEO of Switchgrass Holdings. “We are looking forward to the 2nd Street location’s ability to be more available to our Edmond customers.”
The new location resides in the Bryant Square shopping center. The restaurant conforms to Burger King’s latest, state-of-the-art Burger King of Tomorrow image, which includes double drive-thru lanes, easy-to-navigate digital menu boards and the Garden Grill layout and design. The Garden Grill design features community style tables and booths, modern fixtures, wood accents and new wall décor with a suspended trellis ceiling platform.
Switchgrass Holdings is currently developing several new Burger King restaurants across Oklahoma and updating many of its existing locations.
