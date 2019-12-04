The total housing inventory in Edmond at the end of October 2019 rose to 1,039 existing homes available for sale versus last year’s 996 homes.
Statistics gathered by the Edmond Board of REALTORS® shows the market experienced upward momentum with the increase of median price this month, and prices increased to $250,950 versus the previous year at $237,485.
The median days on market decreased to 43 compared to last year’s 54.
The EBR home sales statistics for October 2019 are now available online at http://www.edmondrealtors.com/stats. The statistics provided are published monthly by EBR based on MLSOK multiple listing service data. The statistics are based on residential properties in the City of Edmond.
The Edmond Board of REALTORS® was established in 1947 and currently represents over 980 REALTOR® members and 125 Affiliate members serving the Edmond area.
For comments on the statistics, contact EBR President Patrick Arie, 405-348-3032.
