State reimbursement checks are moving in a positive direction for the City of Edmond. The October sales and use taxes collections were the best ever for the city, said Larry Stevens, city manager.
“We were almost 7.5% above a year ago in October. So now for the first four months of this current fiscal year we are up about 5.8 percent,” Stevens said. “That compares to where we were up about 5.2% about a month ago.”
Stevens said use tax revenue reflects the best month of the current fiscal year, Stevens said. The increase from last October was a little more than 2.5%. Use tax collections for the fiscal year are up about 28%.
“But we were down basically 32% from a month ago,” Stevens explained.
Use tax collections are expected to increase at a slower pace. Fewer use tax collectors are being added, causing the slower pace of increases, Stevens pointed out.
Sales and use taxes are above the city’s budgeted 2% growth projections for sales tax, and a 5% growth for use tax for the fiscal year that began July 1.
Sales and use taxes combined are up 9.6% through four months, as compared to 10.9% after three months, Stevens said.
“Good news on both of those fronts,” Stevens said.
