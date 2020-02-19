OKLAHOMA CITY — FSB, an Oklahoma full-service architecture and engineering firm, has named Philip McNayr to lead the company as president.
As president, McNayr will lead operational performance and strategic growth to serve a diverse portfolio of FSB clients around the country. McNayr began his career with FSB and has held several positions throughout his 42 years with the firm. He entered the company as a designer and project architect, then transitioned into a role as senior project manager. Most recently, he served as the firm’s aviation market principal and executive vice president. In his new role, McNayr will continue to focus on the future of FSB and help the company and its clients achieve their long-term business goals. He will also assist and guide the leadership in each of FSB’s seven market sectors.
McNayr’s more than four decades of industry leadership experience includes an expansive background in the aviation industry. He led the design of American Airline’s first overseas maintenance hangar in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and has led multiple aviation-related projects for major airlines and aircraft manufacturers throughout the country, including new facilities in Houston, Los Angeles, and Mobile, Ala.
McNayr has led several projects in Edmond including the OSBI Forensic Science Center, the City of Edmond’s Public Safety Center, and the University of Central Oklahoma’s Forensic Science Institute.
“The best part of my job is seeing clients identify a need and then partnering with FSB professionals to deliver innovative solutions to address their building and operational challenges. Providing our clients with a 3-D solution of their vision for their place to work, live, or play is one of the most rewarding aspects of being an architect,” said McNayr. “I’m motivated to help FSB and our clients succeed and look forward to cultivating relationships with our current and potential partners in Oklahoma City and around the state for years to come.”
McNayr’s professional involvement includes the American Institute of Architects, National Business Aviation Association, and the American Association of Airport Executives. He received a Bachelor of Architecture degree and a Master of Architecture degree from Oklahoma State University. He and his wife volunteer with the Capitol Hill Church of Christ, an inner-city church in Oklahoma City, serving meals to underserved families for many years.
FSB is an Oklahoma City-based, full-service, nationally recognized architectural-engineering firm that has been a leader in the delivery of quality services for 75 years. FSB’s in-office team of award-winning architects and interior designers are joined by an equally talented, full spectrum group of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, structural, civil and fire protection engineers. With more than 150 awards and five AIA “Firm of the Year honors,” FSB prides itself in providing clients end-to-end service.
