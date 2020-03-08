Oklahoma ER & Hospital is hosting its second annual Teddy Bear Clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7. This family friendly, educational event is open to the public at 15103 N. Pennsylvania Ave. in Edmond.
The Teddy Bear Clinic is a chance to teach the youth in the community about maintaining a healthy life and sparking their interest in the medical field in the process. This event is an opportunity for children to bring their favorite stuffed animals and toys in for a “checkup.”
Attendees will visit different stations where they can weigh their stuffed animal, check its ears and eyes, and even dress up as a doctor and treat it. These quick and silly examinations allow doctors and nurses to show kids how to take care of themselves, as well as the importance of good health.
From bandaging boo-boos to taking vitamins, this is a fun way to teach children a valuable lesson and help them conquer any fears of the doctor’s office. By demonstrating these tasks, we aim to inspire a new generation of future doctors and nurses!
The Teddy Bear Clinic will provide free food and refreshments, thanks to sponsors including Chick-fil-A Quail Springs, Main Event, Top Golf, Boucnin Crase, OKC Fire Department, and OKC Police Department. We also offer “adoptions” for stuffed animals at the facility so that attendees can take home a new fuzzy friend as a keepsake.
