OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Hotel and Lodging Association (OH&LA) announced its 2020 Board of Directors at its annual Lodging Summit in January at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa.

The OH&LA has elected the following board members from Edmond who represent membership around the state: Brandon Howe of Heartland; and Gabby Trad of the Hilton Garden Inn.

Incorporated in 1974, the Oklahoma Hotel & Lodging Association is Oklahoma's trade association for the hotel and lodging industry. The OH&LA actively provides advocacy, education and resources for operators and professionals in all types of lodging businesses throughout the state of Oklahoma. 

