Andrew M. Gibbs joins Evans & Davis as Operations Director, announces the company. Prior to joining Evans & Davis, Gibbs worked for Chesapeake Energy and Diamondback Energy as a revenue accountant.
Born and raised in Oklahoma City, Gibbs attended Putnam City North High School. He earned his B.B.A. in Finance from Oklahoma Christian University. During his time at OC, Gibbs was involved in Freshmen Student Life and was a two-year officer in his social service club (Chi Lambda Phi). Additionally, Gibbs was the 2014 Finance Student of the Year and graduated as a member of Delta Mu Delta (national honor society in business administration).
Gibbs resides in Edmond and enjoys spending time with his wife, Marisa, and their one-year-old son, Porter. He also enjoys exploring the new culinary scene with friends, traveling and attending Thunder and Oklahoma University games.
Evans & Davis has offices located in Edmond. The firm offers a full range of legal services but focuses their practice on estate planning, business law, and wealth transfer.
