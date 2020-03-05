OKLAHOMA CITY – OU Medicine Neurologist Nidhiben Anadani, M.D., of Edmond, was recently recognized by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society as a Partner in MS Care, for her expertise in treating MS.
As a Partner in MS Care, Anadani appears on the National MS Society website as a physician specializing in the care of patients diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
“We are proud to partner with Dr. Anadani to enhance quality and dedicated care for the people who live with MS in Oklahoma,” said Linda Bates, National MS Society, South Central. “In earning this recognition, Dr. Anadani has demonstrated extraordinary leadership in MS care, making a tremendous impact on the nearly one million people living with MS in our country.”
Anadani, an assistant professor with the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine, Department of Neurology, completed fellowship training in neuroimmunology and multiple sclerosis at the University of Rochester, New York, and completed a neurology residency at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, Newark. She earned her medical degree in the Republic of Mauritius.
“The causes of multiple sclerosis are unknown, but there are environmental and genetic risk factors for developing multiple sclerosis. It is a chronic, disabling disease that steals quality of life if left untreated,” said Anadani. “I’m honored by this designation as a Partner in MS Care with National MS Society, as I devote my practice to helping people manage the symptoms and progression of MS.”
There is no known cure for MS, however, various medication options are available that decrease relapses and slow disease progression. MS advances as the body’s immune system attacks the myelin, a protective sheath covering nerve fibers. Damage to this protective cover causes communication problems between the brain and the rest of the body. This attack on the central nervous system, which includes the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves, may cause permanent damage or deterioration of nerves. A wide range of neurological symptoms may occur, varying in type and severity among people with MS.
Most people are diagnosed with MS between the ages of 20 and 50 and the disease affects three times as many women than men. A recent study led by the National MS Society estimates that nearly one million people in the United States are living with MS — twice as many than previously thought.
