State Reps. Daniel Pae (R-Lawton) and Nicole Miller (R-Edmond) were selected to participate in the 2019 Center for the Advancement of Leadership Skills (CALS) in Little Rock, Ark.
Inaugurated in 2007, CALS is the annual leadership program of the Southern Legislative Conference of The Council of State Governments. Each year, CALS brings together select officials from three branches of government in 15 Southern states to refine their leadership skills in a nonpartisan environment. The program, held Oct. 5-9 this year, focuses on communication, conflict resolution, consensus building and critical decision making. Ultimately, CALS aims to provide the public with highly skilled, educated and confident state leaders.
“CALS has served as a valuable resource for elected officials for several years,” Miller said. “I look forward to sharpening my skills as a lawmaker and as a leader through the resources offered by CALS. I’m also excited to share ideas with other officials and learn what policies their states have enacted that may help address issues we face here in Oklahoma.”
The 2019 program agenda includes sessions on leadership and communication styles, conflict management, creating a culture of ethics and excellence and leading across generations. Brandon Fleming, the Founder and CEO of the Atlanta-based Harvard Debate Council Diversity Project, will deliver the final keynote address.
Founded in 1933, the Council of State Governments (CSG) is the nation’s only organization serving all three branches of state government. Opened in 1959, the mission of CSG’s southern office is to promote and strengthen intergovernmental cooperation among its 15 member states, predominantly through the programs and services provided by its Southern Legislative Conference (SLC).
