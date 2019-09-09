OKLAHOMA CITY — Paycom Software, Inc. employees presented a $15,000 donation to the Project AWARE Foundation, a nonprofit organization that works with volunteer scuba divers to protect oceans and sharks.
As part of Paycom’s yearly anti-phishing campaign, and alongside one of TV’s most popular weeks celebrating sharks, employees raised funds for conservation efforts and to reduce marine litter. Paycom increased its employee-and-employer-combined contribution to Project AWARE by nearly fifty percent since last year's campaign.
“Our annual anti-phishing campaign is a fun way for employees to champion responsible online habits and give back in the process," said AJ Griffin, Paycom’s director of government and community affairs. "We look forward to this each year, and we’re glad to increase our contribution to a worthy nonprofit like Project AWARE.”
As part of the challenge, employees volunteered to receive one simulated phishing email per day and were given one point each time they reported the simulation to the IT department. Two points were deducted for “taking the bait” by clicking the simulated phishing links or downloading the attachments. Paycom donated $1 to Project AWARE for every point earned.
Paycom's donation to Project AWARE is one of many outreach projects championed by the company, including partnering with the YMCA to fill backpacks for local school children, the company's yearly contribution to The Salvation Army and supporting various nonprofits across the U.S.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.