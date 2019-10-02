Petra Industries, the consumer technology authority and wholesale electronics distributor, is looking for new members to add to their warehouse team!
They have planned a hiring event that takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 10. Candidates will complete the entire screening process during this time period. Qualified candidates will be presented with job offers on the spot. Those who accept will immediately begin the onboarding process.
In preparation for a busy holiday season, Petra will hold a hiring event at their Distribution Center located at 3400 S. Kelly Ave. Attendees should park on the west side of the building and enter through The Petra B2B Store.
“Petra is one of Edmond’s largest private employers,” said Ashley Fulk, Petra director of Human Resources. “We are a dynamic company that works with many different products and brands. These new jobs provide an excellent opportunity to learn the behind-the-scenes process of distribution while receiving competitive rates and benefits. Employees also get discounts on the products we carry.”
Petra officials said if you’re ready to take the next step in your career, come visit Petra’s Distribution Center on Oct. 10.
Find more information at petra.com/careers.
