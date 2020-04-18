Petra Industries, the consumer technology and wholesale electronics distributor, is pleased to announce a long-term partnership with the Parallel Sales, a company of the Parallel Retail Group.
Based in Minneapolis, Minn., Parallel has strong, longstanding relationships with major retailers based in the Upper Midwest. Their services include retail strategy, sales and negotiations, supply chain excellence, performance analytics and insights, and profitable sell-through management. This makes Parallel the ideal company to support and deepen Petra’s existing partnerships in the area as well as create new sales strategies.
“Furthering our dedication to providing dynamic solutions and strategic partnerships to our customers, working with Parallel Sales will expand sales opportunities for our vendors through broader connections amongst online channels and key in-store growth verticals,” said Tate Morgan, president of Petra Industries. “With Petra’s breadth of product lines and Parallel’s insights with key retailers, this partnership aligns with our core strategies and provide our mutual customers the keys to success for today and beyond.”
“We are excited to enter into this new strategic partnership with the team at Petra,” said Chad Maestas, Parallel sales partner. “Our collective expertise in retail strategy and distribution elevates our ability to deliver exceptional value and operational ease to both our manufacturer and retail partners.”
Parallel Retail Group is a Minneapolis-based omni-channel retail service company.
