Petra Industries, the consumer technology and wholesale electronics distributor located in Edmond, announces that it is the recipient of the 12th Annual Digital Leadership Award for Marketing from Ventana Research®.
These awards, with categories spanning from Analytics to Sales, recognize a total of 10 organizations and those individuals with supporting technology vendors that utilize technology to grow their business and industry potential.
“We are honored to receive this prestigious award for digital leadership alongside our partners at Akeneo,” said Josh Williams, director of Marketing. “Akeneo’s PIM provides a robust solution to centralize the product information and digital assets for the more than 15,000 products we carry. It helps us bring products to market quickly, with high-quality content.”
Since 2007, Ventana Research’s Annual Digital Leadership Awards have recognized vendors and clients that successfully utilize innovative technology to enhance efficiency and drive business growth. Winners are chosen by Ventana Research’s experts using a rigorous scoring process that evaluates people, processes, best practices, information and technology, team involvement, and projects’ business impact and value. The Marketing Award honors the company and technology provider that best exemplifies leadership in the applications and technologies that support marketing.
“The success of digital commerce is based on the effectiveness of the product experience and underlying information that engages the audience in an effective manner and requires digital technology that can maximize the outcomes from marketing of products to purchases as found at Petra,” said Mark Smith, CEO and chief research officer of Ventana Research. “Congratulations to Petra for the Leadership Award in Marketing using Akeneo to best optimize the value from product experiences through the optimization of product information network using digital assets and content that is easily managed.”
Petra distributes products for more than 800 brands. They bring tens of thousands of top name-brand products to retail/e-tail partners. Founded in 1985 with a focus on and passion for accessories.
