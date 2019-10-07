Petra Industries, a leading distributor and innovator in the consumer technology industry, has completely reimagined their digital presence with the largest website overhaul in the history of the company.
Petra’s new digital presence builds on decades of innovation and knowledge in distribution and ecommerce.
“The new Petra.com creates an online foundation that allows us to deliver a world-class digital experience to our customers and vendor partners,” said Josh Williams, director of marketing.
At the heart of the new Petra.com is a state-of-the-art purchasing platform called PetraCentral™, a streamlined, business-to-business ecommerce platform powered by OroCommerce.
“We have worked closely with Oro to develop a platform that gives our customers a modernpurchasing experience,” Williams said. “PetraCentral has the convenience of consumer ecommerce sites but is specially designed to suit the unique needs of our customers’ businesses.”
PetraCentral includes many new features. The user management options give customers more access to who within their organization is making purchases as well as what is being purchased.
Additionally, customers can view product variants and take advantage of matrix ordering, so they can purchase multiple product variants from a single screen. Along with these innovative solutions, PetraCentral features more in-depth product sorting, enhanced autocomplete search suggestions, and multiple shopping lists.
“The new shopping list feature is one of the most advantageous tools for our customers,” Williams said. “Customers will be able to create and work on multiple shopping lists simultaneously, save shopping lists for later, and quickly purchase from previously saved lists.”
The new Petra.com also aims to educate vendor partners and customers on the resources and services available to them through Petra.
“We are very excited to introduce PetraCentral,” stated Tate Morgan, president. “We pride ourselves on being a forward-thinking distributor that utilizes new technologies to provide best-in-class service to our partners.”
To learn more about Petra’s website, visitwww.petra.com.
