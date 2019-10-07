Beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin, and friend, Madison Renee Frost, 23, of Edmond, Okla., departed this world on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. She was born March 26, 1996, in Midwest City, Okla., the daughter of Eric Frost and Kristin (Loudermilk) Dendy. She attended Edmond Hi…