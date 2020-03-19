Price Lang Consulting announced University of Central Oklahoma senior, Mario Figueroa, as the Spring 2020 recipient of the Price Lang Scholarship for Communications Excellence.
“With it being my final semester, this scholarship means a lot to me but also to my family,” Figueroa said. “It is an honor and will help continue my passion for communications and the wide range of possibilities that comes along with it.”
Figueroa is majoring in strategic communication with minors in leadership and political science at UCO. The scholarship recognizes an outstanding junior or senior mass communication student and highlights the importance of communications and media in shaping public policy.
“We look forward to awarding this scholarship each semester,” said Charlie Price, a partner at Price Lang. “Like each of our recipients, Mario exemplifies the passion and talent we are excited to welcome into our field.”
