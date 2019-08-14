OKLAHOMA CITY — Prosperity Bank welcomes its new Vice President of Treasury Management, Elaine A. Hood, CTP.
Elaine comes to Prosperity with 20 years of Treasury Management Sales experience and an extensive background in Commercial and Real Estate Lending. She is passionate about the relationships she builds with clients and this, along with her vast experience and knowledge, will ensure her clients receive the highest level of personal attention and care, states a bank press releases.
Hood is a member of several professional organizations in the Central Oklahoma area. She is involved with many local philanthropic organizations where she volunteers her time and leadership.
