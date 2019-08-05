The Red River Cannabis Coalition (R2C2), a medical cannabis dispensary in Edmond held a recent ribbon cutting ceremony with the Edmond Area Chamber of Commerce. The company was celebrating its grand and official opening at 14901 N. Kelley Ave.
Experts in the cultivation of quality cannabis, with more than 20 years of growing experience and a flair for hydroponics, R2C2 is a medical cannabis dispensary in Oklahoma that’s open to the public seven days a week.
Guests were invited to explore all strains, products, and opening specials on offer, and to learn more about the in-house 13,500 square foot grow facility, where R2C2 grows 100% of the cannabis it dispenses, using the most effective and up-to-date methods in hydroponic growing. From Master Kush to Watermelon, R2C2 prides itself on the traceability of its products and its commitment to consumer education.
R2C2’s main objective is to dispel the negative reputation that the cannabis plant has had to endure for decades, and to educate Oklahoma’s consumers on the plant’s long list of medicinal benefits. They believe that cannabis heals and that is without a doubt the positive message that the R2C2 dispensary team is looking to drive home.
The new dipsensary facility is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.