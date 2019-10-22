Rand Elliott Architects announced that Cody Pistulka, AIA, has been named an Associate of the firm.
“Cody continues to contribute to the success of the firm,” said Founding Principal Rand Elliott, FAIA. “We are proud to elevate him to Associate.”
A licensed architect since December 2012, Cody joined REA in July 2013, having received his master’s degree in Architecture from the University of Oklahoma in 2009, after obtaining his Bachelor of Business Administration in 2005 and Bachelor of Science in Environmental Design in 2007.
Cody serves on the AIA Central Oklahoma Chapter Board of Directors and Local Advocacy Committee. He was recently accepted into The Oklahoma City Downtown Club for young professionals dedicated to making a positive impact through personal leadership, community involvement, and building relationships with community leaders.
Currently Cody is involved in two REA projects on Automobile Alley in Downtown Oklahoma City — the Heartland Headquarters and the Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center. Heartland will be a new seven-story building to accommodate 400 employees. The 4.6-acre Oklahoma contemporary campus will include a new 50,000 square foot main building, a renovated 10,000 square foot existing building for industrial arts, a three-block arts park and space for outdoor exhibitions, education programs, and public performances.
Cody volunteers for his alma mater’s architecture student mentorship program, serving as a discussion panel member and participating in student reviews. He has a particular interest in urban design and enjoys attending walkability/planning conferences and events.
Born and raised in Greater Oklahoma City, Cody became fascinated with skyscrapers and cities at a young age, igniting his interest in architecture. Cody met his wife while attending OU, and the couple is expecting their third child. They enjoy traveling and have visited his wife’s family in Japan every two years.
Work on other REA projects has taken Cody to Kansas, Stillwater and Miami, Fla.
