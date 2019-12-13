MALVERN, Penn. — Red River Roofing of Edmond recently received CertainTeed Corporation’s 5-Star Siding Contractor credential. The program provides contractors with high-level training and tools to improve installation skills as well as enhanced product information for CertainTeed’s vinyl and polymer siding and Restoration Millwork Exterior PVC Trim.
“We are pleased to recognize Red River Roofing as a 5-Star Siding Contractor,” said Jay Butch, exterior products director of contractor development for CertainTeed. “This program and credential provides them with tools to grow their business, while offering a higher level of service to their customers.”
To attain CertainTeed 5-Star status, contractors must provide ongoing proof of insurance as required by law, as well as completing and passing the most in-depth, highest level product and installation education provided by CertainTeed. For more information, visit www.certainteed.com.
To learn more about Red River Roofing, call 405-276-4334 or visit www.redriverroofing.com.
