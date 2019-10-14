Isaac Sanderson and Kevin Chissoe have joined Arledge and Associates, the Edmond-based accounting firm announced recently.
Sanderson joins the firm as an audit specialist. A graduate of Oklahoma Christian University, Sanderson brings a strong accounting background to his new role with the firm.
Chissoe, a student at Oklahoma City University, will be working alongside the firm’s growing audit team as an audit intern.
“As Arledge and Associates continues to grow, it’s important that we’re able to add talented professionals, like Isaac, to our growing team,” said Jim Denton, managing partner. “It’s also important to us that we provide students the opportunity to work and learn alongside professionals in the field, so we’re happy to have Kevin come on board to help further his education with our audit team.”
Arledge & Associates, PC offers practical solutions in the areas of tax planning, auditing, consulting, accounting advisory services and client accounting.
