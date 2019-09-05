OKLAHOMA CITY — Sandler Training, an international training and development organization; with local operations serving the metro and Edmond areas has created a new scholarship for young professionals in the Oklahoma City metro.
The scholarship, created in Brian Land’s honor, is created to pay tribute to Brian and his many contributions to the community. Land passed away earlier this year and received the 2019 Legacy Award at the Oklahoma City Young Professionals’ Horizon Awards earlier this month.
“Our team at Sandler held Brian Land in extremely high regard, partially because of the way he used Sandler Methodology to Mentor Young Professionals. For more than eight years he would learn things at Sandler and pass it on to others to help them improve their businesses and their lives. His passing left a gap in that, so we are filling it by offering this scholarship to a deserving and committed young professional in the OKC area,” said Mike Crandall, principal of Sandler Training of Oklahoma.
The scholarship seeks to provide a young professional, under the age of 40, with additional growth and development opportunities. The scholarship is intended for a young professional who:
- • Owns or operates a business;
- • Is in a professional sales role;
- • Holds a leadership role in their organization; and
- • Is under the age of 40.
The individual selected will receive training, consulting, coaching, resources and tools from Sandler Training of Oklahoma valued at more than $20,000.
Those interested in applying should go here to https://www.customgrowth.sandler.com/brianland.
Sandler Training is considered a world leader in innovative sales, management, and leadership training; offering consulting, coaching, and training for organizations serious about professional development and growth. Sandler’s methodology is designed to create lasting “performance improvement” rather than the motivational “quick fix” typical of many seminar-based training programs.
