Savannah Whitehead, director of events and programs, has been awarded the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives 2019 40 Under 40 award.
The 40 Under 40 award is a new honor presented by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE) meant to highlight the brightest men and women under the age of 40 in the chamber industry.
This award recognizes young professionals that have demonstrated significant success in their career as well as having made noteworthy contributions to their community. Each award recipient has made a remarkable impact on the chamber industry, fostering a positive impact in their community.
“Savannah represents the future of chambers of commerce — her engagement, intellect, transparency and candor will be a great asset to our profession for many years to come,” said nominator and Edmond Chamber President and CEO, Sherry Jordan.
