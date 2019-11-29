OKLAHOMA CITY — Saxum, an integrated communications consulting firm, recently hired Briana King as digital coordinator in its Oklahoma City office. In this position, the Edmond resident is responsible for supporting a variety of clients helping to craft content, manage social channels and gather insights across digital platforms.
King began at Saxum as a digital intern and graduate fellow before joining full time. Previously, she worked as a marketing specialist at the University of Oklahoma IT Learning Spaces creating digital marketing campaigns to grow engagement on campus education technological innovations, as a marketing intern at Cytovance Biologics and communications coordinator at One University Store at OU.
She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Oklahoma in public relations and a minor in English.
Launched in 2003, Saxum is an integrated marketing communications agency offering public relations, advertising and digital services to help clients elevate their brand and reputation.
