OKLAHOMA CITY — Skyline Media Group has added Rob Smith as its social media specialist as part of its digital department. An Edmond native, Smith has spent the past four years spearheading social marketing efforts with OK Chive and OKC Chive.
“Taking the role of social media specialist at Skyline Media Group for me was a dream come true,” Smith said. “It allows me to combine a few of the things that I love, and it allows me to stay on the forefront of technology and social trends. I chose to work for Skyline because of their great reputation and the commitment to adapting to the quickly changing and evolving modern digital world.”
Smith spent three years as the marketing director for OK Chive and another year as the director of OKC Chive, handling all social media, events and sponsor cultivation for the local charities along with their board members.
Since 2000, Skyline Media Group serves clients throughout North America and provide services in branding, marketing, advertising, strategy, television, web, research, public relations, networking, multimedia, film, print, radio and copywriting.
