OKLAHOMA CITY — Ten Crowe & Dunlevy attorneys from Edmond are recognized on the 2019 Super Lawyers publication’s list of Oklahoma Super Lawyers and Rising Stars.
Five Crowe & Dunlevy lawyers from Edmond were selected for inclusion in the 2019 Oklahoma Super Lawyers publication. They are: Harvey D. Ellis, Jr., Appellate; Richard C. Ford, Appellate; Donald K. Shandy, Environmental; John M. Thompson, Business Litigation; and L. Mark Walker - Energy & Resources.
Five Crowe & Dunlevy attorneys from Edmond were selected for inclusion in the Oklahoma Rising Stars 2019 publication: Tim J. Gallegly, Business Litigation; Andrew E. Henry, Business Litigation; Allen L. Hutson, Employment Litigation: Defense; Paige Masters, General Litigation; and Tynia A. Watson, Intellectual Property.
Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Super Lawyers selects attorneys using a patented multiphase selection process, combining peer nominations and evaluations with independent research. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. Selections are made on an annual, state-by-state basis.
For more than a century, Crowe & Dunlevy has provided innovative and effective legal services to clients in numerous industries. The firm and its attorneys regularly receive high rankings among legal professionals by nationally recognized peer-review organizations.
