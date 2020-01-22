OKLAHOMA CITY — Ted’s Café Escondido, which has an Edmond location, has announced that in 2019, the organization donated more than $55,000 in food, gift cards and revenue from fundraiser nights to schools, non-profit organizations and other community groups throughout the state of Oklahoma.
“As an Oklahoma born and bred company, we know how important it is to give back wherever we can, especially to organizations that do so much good in our communities with tight budgets,” David Foxx, chief operating officer for Ted’s, said. “Our company has always prided itself on guest service, and taking our service outside to our communities is an important part of our culture and mission.”
Highlights of Ted’s community impact in 2019 include the #TacosforTroopers event, providing 2,000 tacos during the May 2019 Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) recruiting event, hosting 37 restaurant fundraiser nights, giving away over 170 gift cards and providing thousands of dollars in food to various community events. While Ted’s was able to make a significant impact in 2019, Foxx expects the company will increase its impact in 2020.
“While we are certainly proud of all our restaurants have done to give back in 2019, we have made it a company priority to do even more in 2020,” Foxx said. “For example, fundraiser nights were a pretty new concept for us last year, but they allow us to make a direct impact to the communities surrounding each of our locations, and we’re looking forward to hosting even more this year.”
Ted’s is looking for community partners for 2020 and encourages schools and non-profit organizations to apply for donations through Ted’s website at www.tedscafe.com/contact/ or for fundraiser nights at www.tedscafe.com/fundraising/. Priority consideration will be given to organizations that apply 60 to 90 days in advance and are located near one of Ted’s 10 locations.
