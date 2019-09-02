Ted’s Café Escondido has reopened its location at 801 E. Danforth in Edmond after two weeks of closing for a remodel. The Danforth location was the second Ted’s location to be opened, 12 years after the original Ted’s location at N.W. 68th and May Ave.
“We recognized the need to invest in our infrastructure and stay current with our guests’ expectations. We have developed a vast cocktail menu over the past year to go far beyond the margarita and beer menu we have been known for in the past, and we’re excited to introduce our new offerings to our guests in Edmond,” said Ted’s Vice President of Operations, David Foxx. “With the edition of a seat-yourself bar and the refreshed cocktail menu, we’re giving our guests a place to relax and enjoy their drinks, as well as our made from scratch food.”
Construction began on Monday, Aug. 12 and the restaurant reopened on Monday, Aug.26 with a ribbon cutting courtesy of the Edmond Area Chamber of Commerce. A two-week long grand re-opening celebration will follow with daily giveaways, as well as the option to register to win a $500 Ted’s gift card.
“We want to remind our guests how important they are to us, and what better way than here, where we got our start,” Foxx said. “These giveaways are just a little token of our appreciation and a way for us to let our guests celebrate our success alongside our team.”
