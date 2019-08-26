PC Executive Services, Inc. offers flexible workspace solutions for businesses. The company has three shared space locations in Oklahoma, including the Mon Abri Business Center at 2524 N. Broadway in Edmond. It is this month’s featured business in The Arrow, a publication by the Edmond Economic Development Authority.
Choosing a location in Edmond was easy for PC Executive Services President Beth DeGraffenreid because she grew up in Edmond, graduated from Edmond Memorial High School, and has family in Edmond. DeGraffenreid feels the city is familiar, is close to her heart and has a thriving economy.
The Mon Abri Business Center opened in March 2017. DeGraffenreid created the space plan, oversaw the construction and interior design process and chose the furniture and final touches that best fit the North Edmond market. She also owns and manages the property. The modern, professional and high-tech building can serve any size business. Mon Abri Business Center and other PC Executive Services locations offer tiered memberships that allow businesses to transition in times of growth or change while keeping the same business location.
The team at PC Executive Services looks forward to expanding the company's community reach and opening new locations in the metro area.
For more information, visit www.pcexecutiveservices.com.
Date Established: October 1989
Number of Employees: 6
Product/Service: Full Service Office, Virtual Office, Conference Space, Administrative Services, Coworking Memberships
Website: www.pcexecutiveservices.com
Twitter: @PCExecServices
Facebook: @pcexecutiveservices
Instagram: @pcexec
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.