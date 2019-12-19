The Edmond Economic Development Authority (EEDA) recently featured PC Executive Services, Inc. in the July 2019 issue of EEDA's newsletter, “The Arrow.”
“The Arrow” is a monthly publication emailed to approximately 2,000 subscribers. Featured businesses also receive a commemorative arrow to recognize their participation.
"The featured business portion of ‘The Arrow’ was created as an outlet for the EEDA to further support and promote the Edmond business community," said Janet Yowell, EEDA executive director. "We were pleased to feature PC Executive Services and highlight the company's Mon Abri Business Center."
PC Executive Services offers flexible workspace solutions for businesses. The company has three shared space locations in Oklahoma, including the Mon Abri Business Center at 2524 N. Broadway in Edmond.
"Edmond has a thriving economy and wonderful business community so choosing a location in the city was an easy decision," said PC Executive Services President Beth DeGraffenreid. "I appreciated the opportunity to share more about the Mon Abri Business Center in ‘The Arrow.’”
To read the full PC Executive Services feature in ‘The Arrow,’ visit www.eeda.com/archives. To subscribe, visit www.eeda.com.
The EEDA exists to offer resources that stimulate the growth of Edmond's economy by creating and maintaining an optimum environment for both new and existing businesses, offering services that facilitate the growth and expansion of those businesses and generating opportunities to increase the sales tax base of the city of Edmond.
