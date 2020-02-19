There was a little something for everyone in the ‘Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement’ (SECURE) Act, a piece of bipartisan legislation that was attached to the United States federal spending bill and signed into law toward the end of 2019. Here are some of its provisions:
• Tax relief for children with unearned income;
• Authorized federally-penalty-free distributions from retirement plans after the birth or adoption of a child;
• Opened workplace retirement plan participation to long-term part-time employees;
• Prohibited credit card loans from 401(k) plans;
• Opened multiple employer plans (MEPs) to more diverse companies;
• Created incentives for smaller companies to offer workplace retirement plans;
• Made it possible for retirement plans to offer annuities and other lifetime income options; and
• Made annuities lifetime income options portable.
That’s not all. The SECURE Act included dozens of other provisions. Some went into effect immediately with the passage of the bill, and others were retroactive to the start of 2019. Many of these provisions will affect retirement, estate, and college savings plans.
IRA provisions Americans will appreciate
The SECURE Act changed the law and now Americans of any age can save in IRAs.
Under previous law, Americans who were working at age 70½ could not make contributions to traditional IRAs, reported Dechert LLP. The SECURE Act removed this restriction. Now, anyone who has earned income can save in an IRA at any age.
The SECURE Act changed the age for required minimum distributions (RMDs) to 72.
In the past, whether they wanted to or not, Americans were required to begin taking distributions from qualified accounts, like IRAs, by April 1 of the year following the year they reached age 70½. After that, they had to take RMDs every year or pay a penalty that could equal 50 percent of the missed distribution. Now, the age for RMDs has been pushed to 72.
IRA provisions that may not be popular
The revenue to pay for the SECURE Act was primarily generated by changing the rules for inherited IRAs. Americans with legacy or estate plans that direct retirement assets to trusts may be affected, and the new rules may require immediate action.
Previously, a child or grandchild could be named as the beneficiary of an IRA, and RMDs could be ‘stretched’ over the beneficiary’s life expectancy. The strategy made it possible for assets in IRAs to grow tax-deferred over generations.
Now, IRA assets inherited by non-spouse beneficiaries must be distributed within 10 years after the death of the original IRA account owner. There are some exceptions which include spouses, minor children, and the chronically ill or disabled.
The new rule took effect December 31, 2019. Consequently, if a ‘stretch’ IRA is part of your current estate plan or part of your parents’ estate plan, the plan(s) may need to be changed.
If you’re unsure whether your estate and legacy plans include trusts as beneficiaries of IRAs, get in touch with your financial professional and/or attorney to find out.
Before you take any action, contact your financial or tax professional to learn more about how the new law may affect you and your plans.
